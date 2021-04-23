Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern

There are five new COVID cases in Fiji today including a passenger who had travelled from Papua New Guinea and tested negative numerous times but his contact with a solider resulted in him now testing positive and there is also garment factor worker in the mix.

The PNG arrival was in quarantine and tested since April 9th, had three negative pre-departure tests before leaving PNG, and tested negative twice while in Tanoa quarantine facility before being discharged last Friday.

He was re-swabbed in Navua as part of the quarantine breaches at the facility and tested positive. He had contact with case number 95, which is the husband of the Makoi wife, on the day of his discharge.

The wife of the man announced yesterday from Vunimono, Nausori, while the other is his 52-year-old aunt, who works in a garment factory are the next two cases.

The 52-year-old is a concern as she worked in a garment factory, which had been shut down since the restrictions were announced but screening for anyone she worked with is ongoing. The factory owners of Lyndhurst and Mark One have agreed to to work with the health officials to ensure the workers are tested tonight.

The plan tonight is for team to go house to house, and swab as many as possible to get any positive cases picked up.

Next is a 68-year-old male from Rakiraki and there is no link between him and the existing case and investigation is ongoing. He tested positive after presenting himself to the Rakiraki hospital, with cough and fever.

The fifth person is a border quarantine case who had travelled from Guyana to Fiji and is a Tongan national and was on his way to Tonga. He arrived on the last flight into Fiji on April 22, through NZ 952 from Auckland.

98 people who were discharged from Tanoa quarantine from April 12-25, have been identified, 82 have been contacted, told to stay home and the remaining 16 have also been contacted and will be tested as well.

The cases who were announced up until yesterday are all reported to be in a stable condition.

There are 49 active cases in Fiji now, with five being older border quarantine cases, 14 recent quarantine cases and 28 locally transmitted case.

Two cases have unknown sources.

The Health Ministry has also announced the areas of interest in its effort to track anybody who could have come in contact with those who have so far tested positive of COVID-19.

People who were present at these venues and times and have not been contacted are to contact 158 and remain at home.

Suva-Nausori:

April 12th: FNU Nabua

April 13th: Evening at Burger King Nakasi

April 18th: 4-6pm at Nadera Catholic Church

April 15th: 12-2pm: BSP Thompson Street branch, FNPF Ellery Street, Caines Jannif on Renwick Road

April 17th: After 6pm at John Wesley School

April 19th: After 4.30pm at Bargain Box opposite Suva bus stand.

April 24th: i-Taukei Affairs office Suva HQ

April 24th: 10.30am-2pm at Manoca Kava Pounding Shop, Nausori

Navua:

April 16th: 12-1pm at Navua Agriculture Office

Ra:

April 20-27: Ra Provincial office and compound

Looking at our second wave cases so far, a 25-year-old man who had stayed at the Makoi house of the solider and his wife, who are also positive, was announced yesterday as positive.

Four of the six are soldiers returning from overseas and fraternized amongst themselves and were announced positive this week along with two family members of the woman from Wainitarawau, Cunningham Stage 1.

Of the cases announced on Monday, first up was a soldier, who is a roommate of case 73 or soldier who was announced positive last Sunday, while there were also four cases, who are all contacts of the hotel maid from Nadi, who had tested positive after having contracted the virus from the first solider or case 73, during an interaction.

The cases continue after the maid from Nadi tested positive last week Monday and the day before when the army officer had got the virus, after supposedly handling the baggage of a couple who had arrived from India with the virus.

Following that we had a woman from Cunningham, who had attended the ‘Super Spreader’ funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka, while her 14-year-old daughter and toddler contracted the virus as well.

The maid’s daughter and a close contact along with another couple who attended the funeral, have also tested positive, with the woman from Makoi, who is the wife of the solider, who had made contact with case 73.