Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:17 pm
Kadavu

The COVID-19 situation in the maritime islands continue to be a concern for the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says Kadavu and Naviti have entered the mitigation phase because the first evidence of the outbreak was death related to the virus.

Doctor Fong says the virus was circulating in both the communities for quite a while before Ministry became aware of it.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says movement restrictions and targeted village lockdowns for Tawava village and the villages in Yawe Tikina remain in force.

“I know that in Kadavu we are beginning to get ahead of our mitigation phase. We are following up on all the vulnerable patients and positive patients. We are ensuring that positive patient and vulnerable cases are monitored.”

Some patients from Kadavu were airlifted to the mainland and are recovering well.

Doctor Fong says travel restriction remains for the whole of Naviti Island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

