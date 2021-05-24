Home

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 12:15 pm
The High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan.

The High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan held a Virtual Interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Fiji earlier this week.

The High Commissioner in his address highlighted the important role of the Indian diaspora in fostering a close and strong bilateral relationship between India and Fiji.

He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India and the High Commission of India in Suva to engage with the diaspora closely and assured to deliver the best possible services to the members of the diaspora by the Mission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva.

He also encouraged the Representatives of the diaspora community to share their suggestions on ways to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Representatives of the Diaspora organizations extended a warm welcome to the High Commissioner and wished him well during his tenure in Fiji.

In this discussion the Representatives of the diaspora requested the High Commission for assistance in areas like promotion of Hindi, Sanskrit, bringing language experts and cultural performers from India to train the local population in the arts and heritage of the diaspora.

