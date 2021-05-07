Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop

The Suva Magistrates Court has imposed heavy fines on a manager and an employee of Exotic Fiji Limited.

Harish Kevin Kumar and Josua Dolo were guilty of operating a non-essential business in the Central division last Friday.

The two had failed to comply with orders.

Kumar has been ordered to pay $2000 while Josua was imposed a fine of $1000.

The two have been told to pay their fines in three months.

The Magistrate says failure to pay within the given time will lead the two serving 100-days imprisonment.