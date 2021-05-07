COVID-19
Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop
May 18, 2021 3:39 pm
Harish Kevin Kumar [left] and Josua Dolo
The Suva Magistrates Court has imposed heavy fines on a manager and an employee of Exotic Fiji Limited.
Harish Kevin Kumar and Josua Dolo were guilty of operating a non-essential business in the Central division last Friday.
The two had failed to comply with orders.
Kumar has been ordered to pay $2000 while Josua was imposed a fine of $1000.
The two have been told to pay their fines in three months.
The Magistrate says failure to pay within the given time will lead the two serving 100-days imprisonment.
