Health authorities locate taxi driver

The taxi driver that transported the 53-year-old woman from Tavakubu to Lautoka has been located.

During yesterday’s press briefing the plea went out in searching of a grey taxi.

Fiji Taxi Association President, Raben Singh confirms the driver was located earlier today in Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the Ministry of Health team managed to find him.

He says the driver was also transported by health officials to the Lautoka Hospital.