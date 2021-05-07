GPs step up to offer services in the West

General Practitioners in Nadi, Lautoka and Ba are ready to supplement public health services after the closure of Lautoka Hospital.

College President, Dr Ram Raju says more doctors are coming forward to do their part and ensure that people in the Western Division are not deprived of medical services.

He adds there are also talks to possibly reduce the fees to ease the financial burden on the government.

“We’ll be happy to discuss and negotiate a reasonable level of payment and I believe some of my colleagues are already in discussions with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Economy.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong yesterday confirmed the government will pay consultation and treatment fees for people in Lautoka, Nadi and Ba if they can’t access public health facilities.

A list of approved General Practitioners will be announced shortly.