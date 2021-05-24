Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:25 pm

The government has made a firm commitment to prioritise the health and wellbeing of all children.

This comes as a child who needed medical attention in Kadavu was responded to by officers and crew members of the Government vessel MLC Veivueti after receiving a call from the Ministry of Health last night.

The team immediately departed to Kadavu where the medical team performed emergency surgery on the child before she was airlifted to Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Transport, Shaheen Ali also acknowledged the assistance from the team at Government Shipping Services, the officers and crew of the MLC Veivueti, led by Captain Avorosa, for their hard work and commitment.

Ali says they did not hesitate at all when they got the call from the Health Ministry for assistance.

He also thanked Health front-liners as this mission showed that their sacrifice and dedication does not end with only addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also answer to all medical emergencies and issues around the country.

