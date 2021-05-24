Home

Government announces another round of $50 assistance

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 25, 2021 12:23 pm
Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [File Photo]

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has announced there will be another round of $50 cash assistance for those in the informal sector.

Applications will open on Wednesday at 9am and Fijians have time to get their required details together.

Sayed-Khaiyum says applications will close on the 2nd of July at 5pm and funds will be disbursed in the following week – latest by the 7th.

Article continues after advertisement

“Please get your TIN number if you don’t have it, please ensure you have the right date of birth, you have your voter ID card, your BRN or birth registration number.”

He adds that in the first round of $50 assistance 280,000 people had applied but some were trying to cheat the system.

“Some of course were trying to double-dip. 224,000 people were able to meet the criteria and they have been disbursed under that system, it was $11.2m.”

The government is urging Fijians to be genuine and submit the correct details.
