Garment factory workers’ contacts remain in home quarantine

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 3, 2021 5:18 pm

The Health Ministry has narrowed down the number of work contacts of case 113- the garment factory employees – from 877 down to 771.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they have tested all of these contacts plus some secondary contacts – with all 791 testing negative.

Dr Fong confirms that the Health Ministry continues to investigate whether there are other contacts that need to be screened and tested.

“While we do not have any positive results yet from the contacts at the two garment factories, that could change at any point throughout the 14-day incubation window for the virus. That is why these contacts are all under a home quarantine order that will last two weeks from their last contact with case 113.”

Dr Fong explains that if any of the contacts do develop the virus, it will be securely detected while they are in quarantine.

The Permanent Secretary also acknowledged the over 300,000 Fijians living along the Suva-Nausori corridor did their job over the weekend and that was to stay home.

Dr Fong reiterates that now Suva and Nausori are two separate containment areas and within both, restricted movement for essential purposes will be allowed.

