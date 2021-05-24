Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 15, 2021 12:10 pm

A former resident of Nawaka Nadi who is now living in Australia gave back to his community today.

75-year-old Pyara Singh funded 200 food ration packs as many around the country struggle due to the pandemic.

Handing out the rations on behalf of Singh, Nawaka resident Mufti Zainul Abideen says it’s timely assistance as people in the area are without jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

Abideen, who has been in contact with Singh says it’s also a special day for their donor today.

“Today he turns 75 years of age and on behalf of our community and all of the recipients of the food packs we congratulate Mr Singh.”

The total cost of the 200 packs is $15,000.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.