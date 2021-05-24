Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community

A former resident of Nawaka Nadi who is now living in Australia gave back to his community today.

75-year-old Pyara Singh funded 200 food ration packs as many around the country struggle due to the pandemic.

Handing out the rations on behalf of Singh, Nawaka resident Mufti Zainul Abideen says it’s timely assistance as people in the area are without jobs.

Abideen, who has been in contact with Singh says it’s also a special day for their donor today.

“Today he turns 75 years of age and on behalf of our community and all of the recipients of the food packs we congratulate Mr Singh.”

The total cost of the 200 packs is $15,000.

