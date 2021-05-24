Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold

The national 7-day average daily test positivity now stands at 10.2 percent and continues on an upward trend.

This is double the World Health Organization threshold of five percent.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 3,240 tests have been reported since the 1st of this month and the figure is expected to increase.

This as recent testing numbers from one laboratory has not yet been received.

He adds the national 7-day test average is 3,055 tests per day or 3.5 percent per 1,000 population.

Meanwhile, 5, 816 individuals were screened and 1,050 swabbed at the Health Ministry’s stationary screening clinics, while 2,088 Fijians were screened and 472 swabbed by mobile screening teams in the last 24-hours.