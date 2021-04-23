Home

New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down
Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 30, 2021 6:35 pm

The mere existence of community transmission means there are high-risk locations in Fiji the Health Ministry still does not know about.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says an area of interest was published online yesterday and it’s important that Fijians take this list seriously.

These areas include FNU Nabua, Burger King Nakasi, Nadera Catholic Church, BSP Thompson Street branch, FNPF Ellery Street, Caines Jannif on Renwick Road, John Wesley School. Bargain Box opposite Suva bus stand, i-Taukei Affairs office Suva HQ, Manoca Kava Pounding Shop, Nausori, Navua Agriculture Office and Ra Provincial office and compound.

The PS adds this is not an exhaustive list, but the main locations they know about.

“So please don’t treat that list and think simply you are not in any of those areas therefore you are not exposed to COVID-19, you still could have been. If you’ve been anywhere outside of your house there’s a chance you can contract the virus. Every time you leave your home that risk increases.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan had earlier said this is an effort to track anybody who could have come in contact with those who have so far tested positive of COVID-19.

