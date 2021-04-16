Home

Fijians to register for the next batch of vaccine

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 18, 2021 5:37 am

With the second batch of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive next week, Fijians have been urged to register for the next vaccination phase.

More than 56,000 Fijians have been administered the first dose of the vaccine as of Friday.

Head of COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Racheal Devi says those who missed out on the first phase of vaccination should register for the next one.

“ While the vaccination is just a few seconds and you are done, it’s the registration that takes about five to eight minutes of one individual so if you have the opportunity to get registered beforehand, we are encouraging Fijians to get registered beforehand.” 

The Health Ministry says 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive next week and will be rolled out soon after.

 

