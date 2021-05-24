Home

Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 9:00 am

Serious concerns have been raised in the manner in which passes are being issued to people travelling from a containment area to a non-containment area like Navua.

Community leader, Kamal Narayan claims he has evidence where a person entered non-containment area from a high risk zone and was seen moving around the community.

He says this is very scary and poses risks.

He says such acts will transmit the deadly virus to more Fijians.

Narayan says he has raised the issue with the Ministry of Health.

He adds the person in question arrived from Suva last week and after spending few days with his family has gone back to Suva.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says he has received some reports and is looking into the matter.

 

 

