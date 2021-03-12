Fiji to continue using AstraZeneca vaccine

The Health Ministry will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccines until such time as there are indications from international agencies not to do so.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the medicine has gone through rigorous testing by the World Health Organisation and other bodies such as UNICEF.

” Continued discussions seem to indicate that it is safe. Vaccinations continue in many other countries. There’s been millions of vaccinations that have happened with AstraZeneca up until now.”

Dr Waqainabete adds all the local recipients of the vaccine who reported side-effects did not require hospitalization.

He also says there have been no reports of any severe reactions to the AstraZeneca jab among the 6,000 front line workers.