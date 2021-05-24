Fiji records zero COVID death

Fiji recorded 22 new cases and zero COVID death for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 54.1 percent of the target population are considered fully vaccinated nationwide.

Dr. Fong adds that our test positivity rate sits at four percent which is below the World Health Organization’s five percent threshold.

38 COVID cases are currently hospitalized.

Of these, two are considered severe cases while another is in critical condition.