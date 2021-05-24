Fiji records 64 new COVID infections

The Ministry of Health has 25 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

Another 39 new cases have been recorded for the 19th of October.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says in the past seven days, 181 cases were recorded in the central division, 82 new cases in the western division, 16 new cases in the eastern division and 6 new cases in the northern division.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the central division cases constitute 71 percent of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the western division making up 27 percent and 2 percent in the northern and eastern divisions.

The weekly incidence rate graph by division indicates a continually declining trend.

Doctor Fong says the peak weekly incidence in the western division is approximately a third of that in the central division, and the cumulative case numbers are also reflecting a similar difference.

He says this curve depicts the weekly death rate per 1000 population by divisions since the 2nd wave of this outbreak began in April 2021.

He adds overall the death rate graphs for the Central and Western Divisions indicate a declining trend.

There have been 663 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 661 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Health Ministry has recorded 547 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19.

However, these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

The national 7- day rolling average is 45 daily cases calculated for the 15th of October.

