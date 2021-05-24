Fiji records 63 new COVID infections

The Ministry of Health has 63 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says in the past seven days, 163 cases were recorded in the central division, 211 new cases in the western division, and 17 new cases in the eastern division.

He says the central division cases constitute 71 percent of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the western division making up 27% and 2% in the northern and eastern divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

There are ten COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 7th July to 12th October, 2021.

All deaths were reported from the Central Division.

Doctor Fong says the differences between the Central and Western are similar to the incidence of the weekly cases and are likely a reflection of vaccination levels, COVID mitigation measures, and differences in population density.

Overall the death rate graphs for the Central and Western Divisions indicate a declining trend.

An analysis of the 10 deaths has highlighted that individuals were aged between 48 to 84 years, 60 percent were females, 90 percent of the individuals were admitted to the CWM Hospital and died as inpatients and 10 percent died at home.

80 percent of these deaths were unvaccinated, the remaining 20 percent received only one dose of the vaccine.

This means that there were no deaths to individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Nine of these deaths were reported from July today due to a delay in the issuance of the death certificates.

There have been 663 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 661 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.