Fiji clears last COVID-19 patient

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that Fiji has just cleared the last of our active COVID-19 patient.

Bainimarama shared on his official twitter account that even with Fiji’s testing numbers climbing by the day, it’s now been 45 days since the country recorded its last case of coronavirus.

He adds that there have been no COVID-19 deaths and Fiji has recorded a 100% recovery rate through answered prayers, hard work, and affirmation of science.

The Prime Minister is expected to make an official announcement later today.