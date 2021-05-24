Home

FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 4:50 pm

The Ministry of Health has dismantled some of the tents that were set up at the FEMAT field hospital at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are preparing the tents to be deployed to other maritime islands.

Doctor Fong says they expect more cases to emerge from Yasawa and appropriate measures are being taken.

“We know that for the Yasawa Islands, we are going to have some more cases coming out. We knew that the requirement for the FEMAT team in Suva was getting less, so we have taken it down to prepare it for our new deployment.”

Doctor Fong says the admissions at the FEMAT Field Hospital in Suva have declined, as 75 percent of severe COVID-19 patients have been able to recover.

The Ministry confirms that currently 28 individuals remain admitted at the FEMAT field hospital.

