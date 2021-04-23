Donate blood if you can says MOH

A call has gone out for people to donate blood as there is a shortage.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says Fijians still need medical care to treat a range of illnesses. Some of which are just as deadly, if not more, than the coronavirus.

He says our hospitals are open, and care is being provided in a manner that does not pose a risk of viral transmission, but we do face some shortages of essentials.

“Some are beyond our control as a result of global supply chain disruptions. There’s one we can solve together. Right now, we face a shortage of blood for transfusions. I want everyone to know that if you can donate blood, it is safe to do so. If you have been partially-vaccinated, you can still give blood. So please keep an eye out for opportunities to do so — we will make sure those details are widely published.”

Meanwhile, all movement between containment zones, it requires approval to transport food and essential items.

Requests for passes can be e-mailed to [email protected]