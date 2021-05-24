Home

Development partners pledge further support

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 30, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today hosted a Development Partner Forum which discussed Fiji’s COVID-19 response, the upcoming 2022 National Budget and strategic development cooperation.

Addressing members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of multilateral institutions, Sayed-Khaiyum conveyed the government’s appreciation for continuous support to health and the economy.

The A-G also provided an update on the targeted unemployment support provided to the formal and informal sector, provision of household packs to those in targeted lockdown areas, and spending on other social protection initiatives.

[Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Source: Fijian Government]

In relation to the budget, the AG highlighted priority sectors for investment in order to stimulate economic activity and employment creation.

Also present at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Doctor James Fong, who shared an overview of Fiji’s COVID-19 clinical and public health response.

Dr Fong highlighted key areas such as community awareness and supply of protective equipment.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Various development partners reaffirmed their commitment to helping Fijians mitigate and recover from the pandemic.

They have also pledged support for the 2021-2022 National Budget cycle.

Over 60 representatives from bilateral and multilateral partners attended the meeting virtually.

