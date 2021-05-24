Home

Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 10:00 pm
A  restricted movement zone has been declared for the greater Labasa Town area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the objective is to limit the risk of mass community transmission, and to better screen the local population.

To support this objective, several health protection measures have been put into effect.

The curfew hours will be brought forward to 8pm to 4am.

Any person in a public place within the Province of Bua and Macuata, must, except with reasonable excuse, wear a face covering in the proper manner, with effect from tomorrow. Children under the age of five are exempt from this requirement.

Supermarkets and shops selling food can open, including banks, pharmacies and FNPF.

Within the Labasa Town Area, higher-risk businesses, such as gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades all closed for the next 14 days.

Restaurants may not open for in-person dining, but may offer delivery and takeaway services.

Other businesses, such as factories and shops, can open as well.

Customer-facing businesses should limit customer capacity to 50%.

The public in the North is reminded that it is important to advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

The outlook for the cases found in the North indicate a persistent risk of a community outbreak.

Further tracing and testing results are needed to clearly understand the level of community transmission.

