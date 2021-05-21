Cunningham Stage 1 residents out in numbers to get vaccinated

Hundreds of residents living in Cunningham Stage 1 are lining up to receive their COVID-19 AstraZeneca shot today.

Fijians visiting the vaccination centre are seen wearing face masks and are maintaining physical distancing.

FBC News noticed that residents brought their eligible family members along with them to ensure that everyone gets the life-saving jab.

There is also a notable presence of the Republic of Fiji Military Force personnel and prison officers monitoring the area to ensure all COVID-19 measures and restriction are followed.

A police officer is also at the site assisting in the enforcing of relevant measures.

The vaccination drive will end at 5pm.