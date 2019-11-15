COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief

More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to the World Health Organization.

WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic is accelerating.

Dr Tedros says it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way to of slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time. But they are defensive measures that will not help us to win. To win. We need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics. Testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantine every close contact.”

Dr. Tedros says despite the numbers, we are not prisoners to statistics nor are we helpless bystanders.

The WHO Chief is adamant that we can change the trajectory of this pandemic.