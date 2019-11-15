Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Disregarding the law could lead to extension of restriction: PM|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|More passengers come forward|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|62 yet to come forward says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:40 pm
WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [Source: Sadaelbalad]

More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to the World Health Organization.

WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic is accelerating.

Dr Tedros says it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way to of slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time. But they are defensive measures that will not help us to win. To win. We need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics. Testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantine every close contact.”

Dr. Tedros says despite the numbers, we are not prisoners to statistics nor are we helpless bystanders.

The WHO Chief is adamant that we can change the trajectory of this pandemic.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.