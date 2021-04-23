Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight

The Methodist Church is calling all its members to support the government and the Ministry of Health during this difficult time.

Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says it’s crucial for all Heads of the 59 Divisions around the country to ensure that every church member complies with the current COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Reverend Vunisuwai says the Church will also be in a two-month chain prayer to show support to the government in the fight against the deadly virus.

“The government cannot fight this battle alone, so we need to support the government, we need to follow the advisories given by the Health Ministry. We will also fast and pray for 59 days to help in fighting this disease.”

The Church in line with the government restrictions also cancelled its Divisional meetings in the 59 Divisions to ensure the safety of its members.