Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 12, 2021 10:09 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left], Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong [middle] and Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqanibete, arriving for the cabinet meeting this morning

The Fijian cabinet is meeting from this morning as government discusses plans on what needs to be implemented to curb any further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama along with his ministers will also be looking at recommendations from the senior health officials, and also present in the meeting is Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu and Military Commander, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto are also present.

This comes as 12 more people were announced positive last night.

There are now 43 active cases, six are border quarantine cases, 31 local transmissions, and six under investigation.

The local transmissions have become a worry and government says there is a concerted effort being put in to combat the impact of the pandemic.

Doctor Fong has already stated there is no lockdown as yet and once any decision is made, they will announce and give Fijians ample time to stock up.

However, despite this, we have once again seen long queue outside supermarkets as of this morning.


Early morning queue outside a supermarket in Suva today.


The queue outside MHCC in Suva today.

