Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies

With cabinet still meeting in Suva, supermarkets have been facing added pressure of meeting consumer demand as people have been rushing to shop.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama along with his ministers, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong and the heads of Police and Military are locked in discussions.

Some other Ministry Permanent Secretaries are also present.

While this meeting continues, some supermarkets in the Suva and Nasinu areas have confirmed to FBC News that they are facing a tough ask controlling people who are bulk buying.

They say this has resulted in stock running out on shelves and in some instances they have to wait for deliveries from suppliers to restock.

Supermarkets such as NewWorld, MH, Shop and Save and Kundan Singh, continue to have queues outside.

Supermarket owners say there is also not shortage of any products but the demand for basics groceries and gas is quite high.