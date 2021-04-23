Home

Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 5:05 pm

The Ministry of Health has announced six new cases of COVID-19 today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says all six cases were detected among Fijians currently in quarantine.

Dr Fong says four positive patients are soldiers who recently returned from overseas duties.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds their quarantine period was already extended due to suspected breaches.

“Unfortunately, these bad apples mean that we have to reset the clock again for all the soldiers within that unit. Some are heroes who have been separated for far too long from their families.”

The Permanent Secretary says each of the new patients tested negative multiple times before the latest diagnosis.

“They contracted the virus while in quarantine very recently from one of their colleagues. That is unacceptable. No unnecessary frivolous contact is worth an extra two weeks in quarantine and that what all of those in Tanoa Hotel will all have to endure.”

Dr Fong says they had taken measures after learning that earlier case had mingled with his colleagues otherwise there would have been more cases.

He adds they will also recall all individuals discharged from Tanoa Hotel from the 12th of April 2021 to be screened, swabbed and tested.

The Permanent Secretary adds the two other positive cases are among the family members of the lady from Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham.

Dr Fong says these family members have been admitted to the Navua Isolation unit since Wednesday, April 21st and they tested positive after five days in quarantine.

They are not considered a transmission risk to the public.

