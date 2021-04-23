Arrests will now be made for no physical distancing

The Fiji Police Force says it will now make arrests of people and businesses failing to follow physical distancing.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu made this confirmation this afternoon following a meeting with the Suva City Council.

Tudravu says any business in a public space that does not have markings for physical distancing will be answerable to the law.

“Identification of marks that needs to be done there. If that is not complied with and then, we can effect arrests on that that is empowered under the legal notice.”

Tudravu says this is the same for people who will not practice the measure.

“If members of the public do not adhere to that, then they can be taken in.”

Suva City Council Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua says the efforts had been made to create utmost awareness in the communities, and enforcement shall now be greatly strengthened.

He says movement within the concentrated zones, in particular the Supermarkets areas, shall be effectively managed.

He says SCC with immediate effect, will hold a meeting with Supermarket Managers to ensure that the foot traffic generated outside the Supermarkets are effectively managed and controlled as per the COVID 19 guidelines established.

Tikoduadua adds the footpaths at strategic locations will be marked by the Business Centers, Fiji Roads Authority and the Suva City Council.

He says they will also be working closely with Police to ensure that the same measures are stringently applied at the Suva Market and the Suva Bus Station.