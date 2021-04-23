Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Arrests will now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Man’s death was not announced due to privacy issues, says MOH|Australia to supply 10,000 vaccines to Fiji|Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures|44 arrests linked to alcohol and kava consumption|Fijians can choose what to buy through grocery assistance|Man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies|We need to control now before we lose the battle: MOH|Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas|Grocery assistance applications open at 9am today|Health Ministry concludes vaccination campaign in Nadi|Four new cases of COVID-19, as Lautoka Hospital goes into lockdown|Latest COVID-19 patient is critical|Lautoka Hospital now a COVID care facility|First Ra case confirmed to be Indian variant|Safety of staff prioritized|All containment zones remain|Board set up to investigate soldiers misconduct|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Arrests will now be made for no physical distancing

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 6, 2021 4:54 pm

The Fiji Police Force says it will now make arrests of people and businesses failing to follow physical distancing.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu made this confirmation this afternoon following a meeting with the Suva City Council.

Tudravu says any business in a public space that does not have markings for physical distancing will be answerable to the law.

Article continues after advertisement

“Identification of marks that needs to be done there. If that is not complied with and then, we can effect arrests on that that is empowered under the legal notice.”

Tudravu says this is the same for people who will not practice the measure.

“If members of the public do not adhere to that, then they can be taken in.”

Suva City Council Chairman Isikeli Tikoduadua says the efforts had been made to create utmost awareness in the communities, and enforcement shall now be greatly strengthened.

He says movement within the concentrated zones, in particular the Supermarkets areas, shall be effectively managed.

He says SCC with immediate effect, will hold a meeting with Supermarket Managers to ensure that the foot traffic generated outside the Supermarkets are effectively managed and controlled as per the COVID 19 guidelines established.

Tikoduadua adds the footpaths at strategic locations will be marked by the Business Centers, Fiji Roads Authority and the Suva City Council.

He says they will also be working closely with Police to ensure that the same measures are stringently applied at the Suva Market and the Suva Bus Station.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.