COVID-19

All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:13 am
All five people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in stable condition in their respective isolation facilities.

Patient one, a 27-year-old flight attendant with Fiji Airways was confirmed as testing positive on 18th March, and is under quarantine at the Lautoka Hospital.

His mother and baby nephew who were confirmed as having COVID-19 are isolated at the Nadi Hospital, in stable condition.

Patient 4, a 28-year-old Fijian man from Suva is admitted at the Navua Hospital in stable condition. Three of his family members are also isolated at the same facility as a precaution.

The latest Fijian to confirm positive yesterday is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

