Full Coverage

COVID-19
Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 2, 2021 12:35 pm

The acceptance of COVID-19 public health measures in the maritime islands is a major challenge for response teams.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms there have been incidents in Malolo and Yasawa where villagers have not complied with directives.

Dr Waqainabete says Provincial Administrators and village heads have had to be called in to assist.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds health inspectors deployed to affected islands can issue fines if villagers fail to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

“We would like the public to realize that they have an authority under law to issue the infringement notices that have been put out by the Public Health Amendment Act, and under the legal notices that have been published.”

In the coming days, a whole-of-government community engagement and response team is planning to visit villages in Yasawa for surveillance and testing, awareness sessions, and attend to immediate health and social needs.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

