54 new COVID infections recorded

The Health Ministry recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says there have been 99 new recoveries in the last update.

This means that there are now 50, 685 cases during the outbreak that started since April.

Doctor Fong adds there is no COVID death to report and minimal cases were noted from various maritime areas.

The Permanent Secretary says as of the 25th of this month, 95.7 percent of the target population have received at least their first doze and 68.9 of them are fully vaccinated natiowide.

