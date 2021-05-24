252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far

43 percent of eligible Fijians have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 2.1% are now fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says a total of 252,791 have received at least one dose and 12,246 people are fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says in the first four days of this week, they have administered 14,425 first doses and 6,752 second doses.

In the Central Division, 9,897 received their first dose this week and 3,904 people have received their second.

He adds in the Western Division this week, 4,592 people received their first dose and 2,767 received their second.

The Permanent Secretary says a total of 121,193 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

3089 tests have been reported for June 16th.

The national 7-day daily test average is 3443 tests per day or 3.9 tests per 1000 population.