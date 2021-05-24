Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:17 pm

43 percent of eligible Fijians have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 2.1% are now fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says a total of 252,791 have received at least one dose and 12,246 people are fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says in the first four days of this week, they have administered 14,425 first doses and 6,752 second doses.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Central Division, 9,897 received their first dose this week and 3,904 people have received their second.

He adds in the Western Division this week, 4,592 people received their first dose and 2,767 received their second.

The Permanent Secretary says a total of 121,193 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

3089 tests have been reported for June 16th.

The national 7-day daily test average is 3443 tests per day or 3.9 tests per 1000 population.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.