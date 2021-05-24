25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths 

The Health Ministry has recorded 25 new COVID-19 positive cases in Kadavu, totalling up to 257 active cases on the island to date.

Eight more people have succumbed to the virus from the 27th of August to the 1st of this month, out of which seven were reported from the Western Division and one death recorded in the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the first COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old unvaccinated man from Suva.

The second death is a 56-year-old man from Tavua who was not fully vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Lautoka who died 11 days after admission.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Tavua.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman from Nadi who died at home today and was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man from Nadi who died at home on Monday.

The seventh COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Ba who died at home two days ago.

The eighth COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Sigatoka.

She presented to the Korolevu Health Center in severe respiratory distress and she passed away on the same day.

Doctor Fong says these individuals were not fully vaccinated.

There have now been 504 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 502 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Meanwhile, Doctor Fong says 290 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

He adds 128 cases are from the Western Division, 137 cases from the Central Division and 25 cases reported from the Eastern Division.

