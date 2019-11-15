$200k worth of medical supply donated by China

Medical supplies worth around more than $200,000 were yesterday brought in from China as aid in the continuous effort of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Fiji China Friendship Association President Fang Fang Jamnadas says most of the medical supplies was donated by the Chinese government and various private Chinese businesses.

“So the medical supplies include masks, test kits and also Personal Protective Equipment. All the medical equipment we were seeking has finally arrived after 8 weeks hard work.”

Jamnadas says the chartered Air Tahiti Nui aircraft also brought in supplies for Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tahiti.

She adds that the association hopes the medical supplies will greatly assist the Ministry of Health during this pandemic.