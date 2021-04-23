Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|Australia announces $55m budgetary support|PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

161 toll-free line up and running

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 11:30 am

Telephone operators manning the 161 toll-free line were this morning busy working to assist as many Fijians as possible.

FBC News received reports from families facing difficulties to get through to the toll-free line.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong has earlier told FBC News that the line crashed last night due to some technical glitches.

Article continues after advertisement

When we visited the call centre, operators were busy taking down details from people calling the 158 COVID-19 helpline and the 161 Food ration helpline.

The 161 toll-free number is inundated with calls from Fijians seeking help.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says their team at the call centre is working around the clock to address every caller’s query.

“The lines have been open from 9 this morning, as I said there has been a huge number of calls from this morning, especially from the first 15 to 30 minutes. So there was a huge number of calls and that’s the reason why people have to wait in the queue for a very long time.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum are visiting the call centre to oversee the operation that has been set up by the Department of Communications in collaboration with internet service providers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.