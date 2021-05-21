16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May

39 people were charged with 52 counts of separate criminal incidents in May.

Of the 39 accused persons, 16 were juveniles and one was a police officer charged with dangerous driving who allegedly lost control of his vehicle which resulted in minor injuries to five passengers.

There were five separate incidents where juveniles were charged with serious offences.

Two 13-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary, theft and attempted theft of approximately $54,000 worth of assorted goods from a shop.

In another incident, two 13-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $300 and $1,555 cash from a shop.

The juveniles were also charged with breach of curfew orders.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $1,100 from a shopping complex. The juveniles were also charged with breach of curfew orders.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy alongside a 19-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a packet of cigarettes and $700 cash from a canteen.

Three 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a brush cutter while in another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated robbery of $545 worth of assorted items from a 21-year-old man during a street mugging.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of assorted items worth $1,398.50 from a construction site.

A 35-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 38-year-old de facto partner.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to their 21-year-old sister.

A 37-year-old man was charged with act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 31-year-old wife. The accused allegedly struck his wife on the head with a hammer.

A 44-year-old man was charged with arson for allegedly setting his neighbour’s house on fire.