126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded

Fiji recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period ending at 8am today with another death.

The Ministry of Health says the 42-year old man died at the CWM Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital with leptospirosis and also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the man’s death is currently being investigated by his doctors to determine if it will be classified as a COVID-19 death.

Dr Fong says 59 recoveries have also been recorded and there are now 1542 active cases in isolation.



[Source: Fijian Government]

He adds that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded since April this year has increased to 2020.

This means that the total cases recorded since Fiji registered its first case last year stands at 2090.

Dr Fong says to date, there have been 532 recoveries and seven deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

Five of the deaths were recorded during the current outbreak with eight COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

The Permanent Secretary says one death is currently under investigation.



