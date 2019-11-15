Zoe Maharaj charged with absconding bail

After failing to appear for a bail hearing on Friday and being charged with absconding bail, Zoe Maharaj appeared in court today and represented herself, waiving legal council and was granted bail.

Maharaj and former Suva lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef are charged with one count each of being found in possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that on 14th July last year methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana were found in their possession.

On Friday last week, Maharaj did not follow her bail conditions and did not appear in court.

The case has been transferred to the Magistrates Court consolidated with the previous drug case.

The matter will be recalled on the 30th of this month.