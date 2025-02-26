Woman charged for allegedly giving beer to toddler

A 26-year-old waitress who was responsible for circulating an image of a toddler with a glass of beer has been charged.

It is alleged that during a drinking party in a village in Tailevu, the 26-year-old offered a glass of beer to her one year and eleven months old nephew.

She also took a photo of her nephew with a glass of beer and shared it on the social media platform.

Article continues after advertisement

She was arrested on the 25th of last month when she was interviewed and released.

Yesterday, she was charged for a count of giving intoxicating or spirituous liquor to children contrary to section 59 of the Juveniles Act, 1973.

She is in Police custody and will appear later today at the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link