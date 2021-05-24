Witness testifies to alleged gruesome stabbing

The second state witness in a murder trial while testifying in the Suva High Court today said the alleged incident over two years ago left him in a state of shock.

The trial of a 36-year-old farmer who allegedly murdered his wife in Walubay outside Suva has started in the Suva High Court.

Sakiusa Turaga took the stand recalling what transpired in August 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Luke Nasetava allegedly stabbed his partner, Amelia Mafi multiple times, resulting in her death in the office where she worked.

Turaga says on the day of the alleged incident the victim was carrying out a stock take and at around 4pm, Nasevata came to the workplace and entered his wife’s office.

The witness says he overheard Nasetava telling Mafi that he wanted to talk to her.

Turaga claims after a while he could hear Mafi scream and he ran in to check what had happened.

He says he froze when he allegedly found Nasetava stabbing Mafi repeatedly on her back.

The State witness claims that he grabbed the accused from behind to try and stop him, and also attempted to snatch the knife away.

Turaga gave evidence that he and the victim then managed to push Nasetava outside the office and the accused then fled the scene saying he was going to the police.

He told the court that Mafi died from stab wounds while waiting for an ambulance.

The trial will continue tomorrow.