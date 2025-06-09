Witness recounts loading meth onto barge

David heritage (left) and Justin Ho.

The third witness in the trial of nine individuals facing drug-related charges today revealed that he has assisted in loading methamphetamine containers to a barge.

The mechanic testified in the Lautoka High Court that this barge was chartered by his employer, David Heritage.

Apenai Turaganikeli told the court that in December 2023, the group sailed beyond the Yasawa Waters in an attempt to meet with the crew members of a yacht.

He testified that after two unsuccessful attempts, they returned to their Denarau-based office, where they were met by the first accused, Justin Ho, and a man whom Turaganikeli identified as Russian.

Later that day, the Russian man joined Turaganikeli, the barge captain, and the crew on a third trip, during which they successfully met the yacht allegedly carrying the illicit cargo.

Turaganikeli testified that the vessel was manned by three foreign nationals, and he observed the Russian man communicating with the yacht crew in a foreign language.

He further testified that containers wrapped in brown tape were transferred from the yacht onto the barge and later offloaded at Fantasy Island jetty in Nadi.

The methamphetamine was later seized by police in Legalega, Nadi.

Seven of the accused are currently on trial. The trial continues, with other immunity witnesses expected to give statements later today.

