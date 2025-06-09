Witness details handling of 4.1 tonnes of meth

Louie Logaivau in court today.

A key witness with immunity testified in court today about how bags believed to contain 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine were handled in Denarau, Nadi.

22-year-old Lepani Biudole told the court he worked at SubZero Car Wash in Denarau, a business owned by the first accused, Justin Ho.

He said the third accused, Louie Logaivau, also worked there.

Biudole said Logaivau asked him to help unpack large bags that had come from a barge. Inside the bags were containers filled with white crystals. According to Biudole, Logaivau told him it was meth.

The containers were first stored in the office of David Marine Repairs, which is said to be owned by another accused, David Heritage.

Biudole said they unpacked seven large bags over nine hours, but there wasn’t enough room for the other nine bags, so they were left outside.

The next day, those nine bags were taken to a warehouse rented by Justin Ho, where they were unpacked and later counted as part of a stocktake.

The trial is ongoing, with more witnesses expected to testify.

