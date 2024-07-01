Two front court for mobile money scams

Nadi Magistrates Court

A 29-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man will be produced in court for three separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception via the mobile money transfer app.

The Fiji Police MPAiSA task force had received two reports where the woman is alleged to have dishonestly obtained money from two victims.

In the first case, the accused from Tavakubu, Lautoka had allegedly transferred $200 from the victim’s MPAiSA account without his consent, which she later used for personal expenses.

Article continues after advertisement

With the second report, the accused is alleged to have on the 23rd day of February 2023, transferred $100 from the victim’s MPAiSA account, without his consent.

The accused will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

In another report, a 24-year-old man residing in Korovuto, Nadi has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception for allegedly taking $200 from a member of the public.

It’s alleged the accused sent a message to the victim purporting to be a representative of an Online Loan Investment Grant, outlining the requirements needed which was the payment of a fee to secure the grant.

The victim sent $200, and the matter was reported when the victim realized it was a scam.

The accused will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.