Two face court for allegedly scamming taxi driver

Lautoka court

Two men will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $5000 via the mobile money transfer app.

The two, aged 57 and 40 have been charged with one count each of false or misleading documents and six counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

An investigation conducted by the Fiji Police MPAiSA task force revealed that in August last year, the first accused, the 40-year-old, had hired the victim’s taxi and introduced himself as a law enforcement officer.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the accused told the taxi driver that he is selling a taxi permit, which the victim showed interest in owning as he was driving for someone else.

Two days later, the 40-year-old rang the victim and arranged a meeting.

Upon arriving at the agreed destination, the two boarded the victim’s taxi and headed towards an internet shop.

The second accused came back with some documents, stating it was an agreement and asked for a payment of $1,130 for the transfer of the taxi permit, which the victim sent via MPAiSA.

On several other occasions, money was sent to the accused persons for various requirements such as the renewal of the taxi permit, for fitness and compliance certificates amongst other things, to the total sum of $5,797.

However, the two failed to provide the permit as per their agreement.

They will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.