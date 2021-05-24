Step uncle sentenced for rape of minor

A 49-year-old man convicted of raping a minor in 2019 has been sentenced to 14 years and seven months by the Lautoka High Court.

The incident took place in Nadi when the victim was asleep.

The court says the culprit was the step-uncle of the victim who was only 14 at the time of the incident.

He then admitted to committing the crime and was convicted of one count of rape and one count of indecent assault.

The court heard that the man entered the girl’s room in the night, threatened to kill her with the knife while committing the crime.

The High Court Judge in handing the sentence told the man he breached the trust the complainant had in him as her step-uncle.

He was labeled as someone who manipulatively used the victim’s naivety in childhood to satisfy his lustful sexual gratification.

The man is not eligible for parole for 13 years.