Man jailed for raping step-daughter

A 36-year old Lautoka man has been sentenced to 13-years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The incident took place in July last year when the minor was asleep in her room.

It was heard in the Lautoka High Court the accused is the stepfather of the victim.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges and told the court he regretted what he did.

His sentencing will include a non-parole period of 11-years before he is eligible for parole.