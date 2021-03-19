Step-father facing rape charges bailed

A man who allegedly raped his stepdaughter on several occasions between 2017 and 2020 has been granted bail by the Suva High court.

The man is charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The accused allegedly raped his step-daughter in their Cunningham home in Nasinu.

The complainant and her mother who is a material witness have been relocated from their home.

He was released on $1000 bail with two sureties.

He is ordered to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday between 6 am to 6pm.

The case will be recalled on April 19th for a trial date to be set.