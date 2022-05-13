School teacher fronts court

Sushil Kumar

A Labasa school teacher appeared in court this afternoon charged with assaulting a student.

Sushil Kumar a teacher of Labasa Sangam Primary School, is charged with one count of Common Assault.

It is alleged that on May 3rd, Kumar unlawfully assaulted a Year 7 student by slapping his face.

The incident is alleged to have happened within the school premises.

Kumar was granted bail on the condition of a $500 bond and two sureties.

Kumar has been ordered not to have any contact with the child in school or during classes.

Magistrate Levaci says the school will have to rearrange classes that the child is involved in to ensure he doesn’t come into contact with the teacher.

The case has been adjourned to July 8th for mention.